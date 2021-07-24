Maharashtra: Heavy Rains, Floods Hit Konkan, Chiplun, Khed; NDRF Continues Rescue Efforts

When torrential downpours began pelting Chiplun town in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on July 21, little did Pragati Rane, who runs a small coaching centre there, imagine that things would spiral out of control to the point where she, her family, and others would have to scale the sloped roofs of their homes and sit precariously through the night, clinging to hope. Although their ordeal came to an end when the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued them hours later, Rane and scores of others now face an uphill battle of rebuilding their own lives.

Chiplun, Khed, and many other towns in Ratnagiri and parts of neighbouring Raigad have been hit hard by torrential rain and consequent floods in recent days, with several rivers in the region spilling above the danger mark. The floods have left a path of large-scale destruction, from sludge and heaps of mud in buildings and roadways to the loss of loved ones, despite the fact that the water level has receded to a great extent in most of the afflicted areas.

Floods leave trail of destruction

Rane said, "It was raining heavily on 21 July. But I thought that the water level will rise for a few hours and then recede. However, due to the incessant downpour, the water level suddenly rose during the night and we all had to leave everything behind and reach the sloped clay-tiled roof of the house. We were rescued by the NDRF team the next evening. It was a horrible experience for me. Everything we had in the house is permanently damaged. I have lost many kitchen utensils and other things." The scenario in the towns of Khed and Mahad was no different.

Mujaffar Khan, who owns a photocopy shop in Mahad, said, "After running the shop till 4 pm, I went home by 5 on July 21. After that, the downpour was so heavy that I could not visit the shop after that. I could only go there today morning. The road to the shop was first underwater and now there is a thick layer of mud. I have no idea how to remove the mud because it is not just the layer of soil, there are dead animals in it, like rats. The whole lane is stinking. We have approached the local authorities but everyone is burdened with work right now."

Mumbai rains bring trouble

According to the Maharashtra government, 76 people have died and 30 have gone missing in flood-affected areas of the state. Following the floods, the administration faces huge difficulty in distributing drinking water, food, and medications to the impacted population.

A senior official of the NDRF said, "Several schools, as well as some private properties, are currently used as shelters as well as primary treatment centres for the injured people. The real challenge is identifying missing people and helping them to trace their relatives."

Uday Samant, a Maharashtra minister who is from Ratnagiri, has been engaging with local officials in Ratnagiri to speed up their work.

He said, "Water has receded from some areas of Chiplun town, but some areas are still inundated. I have held a special meeting with the representatives of various insurance companies and asked them to expedite the claims of property damage as well as of loss of human lives."

"The topography of Chiplun town is like a bowl. No matter where it rains around it, the water reaches the city streets. The local residents have experienced roads getting underwater for a few hours. But this time it was different. At many places, the water level was way above 10-14 feet, due to which entire houses or ground floors got submerged in water," noted a senior official from the Ratnagiri district collectorate.

The first challenge we faced was providing drinking water to persons who had been rescued as well as others who were trapped in their homes. This arrangement was put in place with the help of rescue teams and some residents until official assistance arrived on Friday morning, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage