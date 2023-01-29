Maharashtra: Hydra Crane Collides With Train Near Naigaon, Motorman Injured; Probe On

A hydra crane collided with a local train in Maharashtra leaving a local motorman injured in the incident. The incident occurred after the boom of a hydra crane working near Naigaon's western line hit the Electric Multiple Unit (EMU's) motor cabin damaging the windshield, reported news Agency ANI.

According to the agency, primary aid was provided to the motorman, who sustained minor injuries. As per reports, the crane operator was distracted by passengers activity during the incident.

Incident said to have occurred after some miscreants pelted stones at the crane

It is said that the incident took place in the intervening night of January 27 and January 28 at the Naigaon station in the Palghar district adjacent to Mumbai. According to the information, a crane was brought in to lift some objects at the site. The driver was setting up the crane and he asked to the people standing nearby to move away as a precautionary measure. But instead of moving away, they started pelting stones at the crane.

During the incident, one stone hit the finger of the driver of the crane, because of which, the driver's balance deteriorated, resulting in the occurrence of the accident. The part of the crane used to lift objects got collided with the motorman's cabin of the passing local train.

An inquiry into the matter has been ordered by the railway department. The Railway Police is conducting an investigation into the matter.