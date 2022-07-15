Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert For 5 Districts Today; 14 NDRF, 6 SDRF Teams Deployed

As rain continues to batter Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for July 15 for 5 districts, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall". The districts for which the "orange alert" has been issued are" Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

Notably, amid the heavy rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 6 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in the state. It is pertinent to mention that many districts of Maharashtra reported flood-like situations and landslides in the last few days as heavy rains lash the state.

"A total of 14 NDRF teams and 6 SDRF have been deployed due to the rains in Maharashtra. The death toll has reached 99 after 4 people died in the last 24 hours; 181 animals have died. 7,963 people shifted to a safer place," Maharashtra Disaster Management reported on Friday according to ANI.

Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane and other districts of Maharashtra

On Thursday, Mumbai and its suburbs along with Thane faced intermittent spells of intense showers affecting road traffic in some areas of the city. The IMD has issued a "yellow alert" for Mumbai, its suburbs and Thane, predicting "heavy rain at isolated places". Notably, the weather forecasting has similar such alert for districts such as Sindhudurg, Nashik, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Efforts are underway to evacuate the people of the flood-affected areas to a safer place. I'm monitoring closely. All the officers are in touch with me. All DMs are in the field. Our govt is committed to ensuring the safety of people."

Maharashtra | Efforts are underway to evacuate the people of the flood-affected areas to a safer place. I'm monitoring closely. All the officers are in touch with me. All DMs are in the field. Our govt is committed to ensure the safety of people: Maha CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/NwV51FXm3m — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

It is significant to mention that after the Modak Sagar lake reservoir that supplies water to Mumbai started overflowing on July 13, Tansa Lake (one of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai) started overflowing on Thursday *(July 14) at 8:50 PM. The Tansa lake dam has a total of 38 gates, out of which 9 gates have been opened till 09:50 PM on July 14, ANI reported.