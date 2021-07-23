Maharashtra: Indian Army Carries Out Flood-relief Rescue Operations In Ratnagiri

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a flood-relief operation on Friday in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra as the district has witnessed a flood-like situation during the last few days due to heavy rainfall. A helicopter from Ratnagiri got airborne at 11:35 am and carried out reconnaissance before landing back in the district. The helicopter also rescued two people from the site. The IAF received a message on July 22 for the flood relief operations in Chiplun and Khed town of Ratnagiri districts.

The release said, “When the weather permitted, an M1-17 I V helicopter got airborne from Mumbai for Ratnagiri at 3:40 pm and landed at Ratnagiri at 5 pm. Bad weather did not permit any further oprations in the evening."

Operatives have resumed from Friday with the helicopter deployed at Ratnagiri along with another one flown in from Mumbai. An NDRF team of 10 personnel with around a one-ton load has also been flown in by IAF to Ratnagiri. The IAF is also positioning two Mi-17V5s and two Mi-17s for flood relief operations. According to an official release, another helicopter is ready at Pune for emergency requirements.

Most parts of Chiplun in Ratnagiri experienced heavy floods on Friday after rain wreaked havoc, even as rescue operations were conducted in the Konkan town of Maharashtra. A total of 14 task forces from Aundh Military Station and Engineer task Force gathered in flood-affected areas to assist the civil administration for relief and rescue operations.

Army mobilises Flood Relief Columns to #Ratnagiri #Maharashtra. 14 task forces comprising of troops from Aundh Military Station & Engineer Task Force #BEG Centre #Pune mobilised to flood affected areas to assist civil administration for rescue, relief & medical aid.

CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting on flood situation in Raigad and Ratnagiri

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray organised a meeting with officials to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Thackeray also asked the Disaster Management Units to immediately proceed with the rescue operations and stay vigilant. In a series of tweets, the CMO Maharashtra has also advised people who are living near rivers to follow protocols and take proper precautions as the water level is constantly rising.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts caused due to torrential rains in the last 24 hours.



He made the following points; pic.twitter.com/jW5IJRSNja — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 22, 2021

On Friday, July 23, 32 people lost their lives due to a landslide in Taleigao, Raigad district after 35 houses were destroyed. According to officials, the death toll may increase up to 80 or 90 as the rescue operation progresses. The landslide incident occurred on July 22, but the rescue team was able to reach the region only on Friday as the roads had been completely submerged due to heavy rains. With the government's help, debris in the area is being removed. Further clarity on the incident will be given once the rescue operation is completed.

