Maharashtra: Landslide Hits Vasai In Palghar Amid Heavy Rain; One Dead, Four Rescued

As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Maharashtra over the past few days, a landslide was reported in the Vasai area of Palghar district. The incident occurred at the Bhoida Padha area in Vasai at around 6 AM on Wednesday.

Palghar Collector, Manik Gursal said that one person succumbed to injuries while two are seriously injured. Many people feared being trapped along with houses being damaged. Four people have been rescued so far.

Maharashtra | One person dead, two people seriously injured in the landslide incident in the Vasai area of Palghar district; rescue operation underway, says the District Collector. — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

According to the police, many houses came under the debris. Four people have been pulled out of the debris and the search is underway to evacuate others. The people who were rescued are seriously injured and are sent to a nearby hospital.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been rushed to the spot to provide assistance. Four people have been rescued by the team in injured condition and some more people are feared to be trapped.