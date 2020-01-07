Maharashtra: Major Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Thane's Mumbra

A major fire broke out at a godown in Thane's Mumbra on Tuesday early morning hours. Following the reports of fire, fire tenders have been pushed into action and the firefighters are trying to douse the fire. No reports of casualty or injured have come out, as per reports. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.

Thane: Fire broke out at a godown in Mumbra earlier today, firefighting operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/XesIt64tss — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

