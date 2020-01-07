The Debate
The Debate
Maharashtra: Major Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Thane's Mumbra

Accidents & Disasters

A major fire broke out at a godown in Thane's Mumbra on Tuesday early morning hours. Following the reports of fire, fire tenders have been pushed into action

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

A major fire broke out at a godown in Thane's Mumbra on Tuesday early morning hours. Following the reports of fire, fire tenders have been pushed into action and the firefighters are trying to douse the fire. No reports of casualty or injured have come out, as per reports. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details awaited.

