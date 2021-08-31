Maharashtra: Major Landslide Destroys Vehicles, Halts Traffic In Aurangabad's Kannad Ghat

A landslide in the Kannad Ghat area brought traffic to a complete halt on the national highway between Aurangabad to Chalisgaon Dhule. The district administration has urged people accessing the aforementioned route to avoid the path where vehicles are reportedly stuck. The Marathwada and regions near Northern Maharashtra have been experiencing heavy rain since Monday night.

No casualties in landslide

On Tuesday, Mumbai and the coastal belt of the northern Konkan region were hit by heavy rains after almost two weeks. Meanwhile, the landslide in Kannad ghat had caused huge traffic. Videos from Kannad ghat showed water gushing down to the roads, damaging the vehicles.

In footage accessed by the Republic Media Network, it has been observed that 5 vehicles which included two trucks, two LUVs' (Light Utility Vehicle) and a sedan car heavily mutilated by the landslide. Although no human casualties have been reported by the highway police who were reportedly clearing the roads. On the national highway, vehicles headed for Gujarat and other destinations are being diverted from Kannad, Panpoi, Chapter, Shiur Bangla, Nandgaon and Chalisgaon.

Heavy showers to continue

The Indian Meteorological Department on its Twitter handle cited on Tuesday that Mumbai and its suburbs would continue to experience heavy rains in the next 24 hours due to the low-pressure area created over the western parts of Maharashtra. The national weather department cited that the rainfall activity was likely to decrease to light and moderate at most places with isolated heavy rains over Mumbai and its suburbs post-September 1. The issued warning would decrease on September 2 as per the IMD. The IMD had also issued an orange alert in Thane and a yellow alert for Tuesday. The IMD's monitoring station at Santacruz also revealed that the deficit rainfall for Mumbai for August stood at a staggering 46 per cent.

Moderate rainfall measuring 3 cm reported over Mumbai (Santacruz) during 0230-0530 hrs IST of today.

As the Low Pressure Area now lies over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai & its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to 1/3 pic.twitter.com/rh3XIBkksT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 31, 2021

(Image Credits: Republic World)