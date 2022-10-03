Maharashtra: Man Dies While Dancing At Garba Event In Virar, Shocked Father Too Passes Away

A 35-year-old man died while dancing at a garba event in Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Manish Narapji Sonigra collapsed while dancing at the garba event at Global City complex in Virar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official from the Virar police said.

The man was rushed to a hospital by his father Narapji Sonigra (66) and was declared dead. On hearing about the death, the man's father also collapsed in the hospital and died on the spot, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official added.

He, however, did not say anything about the possible cause of the father-son duo's death, saying the reason will be known only after post-mortem reports are received.

