Maharashtra: People Flee Flood-hit Chiplun, Thousands Stranded As NDRF Mounts Rescue Ops

Incessant rain since the last 24 hours in the district of Maharashtra has caused ruckus in Ratnagiri district, with Chiplun city being the worst hit by the flood. Hundreds of residents of the city were left helpless in their homes after the Vashishti river, the lifeline of the city got flooded.

Visuals of waterlogged streets, submerged cars, and struggling people emerged as the downpour continued. Incessant rain has ravaged the Konkan region for several days causing major rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts to overflow above the danger levels leaving thousands stranded in their homes.

Flood situation is 'grim' but 'under control': Ratnagiri District Collector

The Ratnagiri District Collector, B N Patil affirmed the reports and stated that the flood situation is grim but under control.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Coast Guard teams had on Thursday afternoon reached Chiplun while escalating rescue operations there. “Helicopters have begun their operation and have successfully moved 100 stranded citizens to safer places. The rescue operation is in progress. We are providing packets of food and shelter to the rescued people,” District Collector B N Patil said. He added that 10 teams of the Navy will also be arriving in Chiplun to take things under control by Friday morning.

Chiplun registers 'highest recorded' precipitation

Chiplun city, home to 20,000-25,000 people has registered 200mm rain, the highest in Ratnagiri district till now this year. A number of market places, residential and commercial complexes are submerged underwater. Electricity and communication lines have been snapped, bridges in and around Chiplun are underwater.

Talking about residents leaving the city, Collector Patil said that as the water level in the river started rising, many left the city as they do during such situations in the monsoon. "Indeed, many residents are still stranded in their homes but we do not know the exact number of those who are waiting to be rescued,” Patil said.

Residential and commercial buildings up to first floor level submerged underwater

The District Collector added that residential and commercial buildings up to the first floor have got submerged underwater and that in most of the places, the water has escalated to up to five feet but at a few places, it has reached seven feet.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials stated that a 45-member team in four groups has rushed to Chiplun while expressing their concern and hardships in reaching Chiplun because of the flooded roads. "We will be sending two more major teams by helicopter. Each team has five boats. Residents should contact on the helpline number provided by the collectorate which will help us know the areas and buildings where residents are stuck and need to be rescued,” said NDRF officials.

Meanwhile, as per railway officials, Several long-distance trains have been halted, cancelled, or rescheduled on the Konkan Railway route. The officials maintained that around 6,000 passengers were stranded in trains that were operating on the Konkan Railway route.

Stranded residents moved; major transport hubs underwater

Stranded residents are being moved to safety by the Indian Coastguard. The Mumbai-Goa Highway has also been shut due to severe flooding in the city. The Vashishti River as well as a dam that overflowed last night, alarming residents as floodwater began rising rapidly. In shocking visuals, buses can be seen completely submerged underwater and only the heads are visible. The local market, bus station, and railway station are all submerged in Chiplun.

Maharashtra CM urges all to take necessary precautions

After reviewing the situation in the flood-affected region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked authorities to remain alert and keep monitoring the levels of overflowing rivers, and evacuate residents to safer places. He also urged the locals to take all necessary precautions.



