Maharashtra Pilgrim Falls At Yamunotri's Janki Chatti Parking Lot, Dies

An 67-year-old Maharashtra man who was on a pilgrimage to Yamunotri died after falling in the parking lot at Janki Chatti while returning from the temple, officials said on Monday.

The portals of Yamunotri were opened for devotees on Saturday. This is the third death of a pilgrim in the last three days.

Muralidhar Sukhdev Patil, a resident of Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, fell after stumbling in the parking lot at Janki Chatti after visiting Yamunotri, the police said.

He had suffered serious injuries and succumbed to those, they said.

Two devotees, one each from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, died after suffering heart attacks in Yamunotri on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

In 2022, many devotees died after suffering heart attacks during the Char Dham Yatra.

This had prompted the Uttarakhand government to issue an advisory, making it mandatory for devotees aged 55 and above and those suffering from serious illnesses to get a medical check-up before embarking on the pilgrimage this year.

The pilgrims' medical check-up is being done continuously in both Yamunotri and Gangotri, Chief Medical Officer (Uttarkashi) Ramesh Chandra Singh Panwar said.

A physician specialising in cardiac ailments has also been posted at Janki Chatti for heart-related check-ups.

There is sufficient availability of essential medicines, oxygen and other resources in the hospitals and, in cases of emergency, ambulances are also stationed at both the temples and other identified places, Panwar said.