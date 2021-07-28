Maharashtra Rains: 209 People Dead & 8 Missing Due To Floods, Rescue Operations On

The toll in the Maharashtra flood has now reached 209, with the highest in Raigad recording 95, along with eight people still missing on Wednesday. Due to torrential rainfall in the state, around 43 roads have been submerged and a bridge on the Vashisthi river was damaged at Chiplun, said the State Disaster Management Unit. Around 4,34,185 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas and rescue operations across different locations are going on, added the rescue department.

Maharashtra has been recorded as one of the most flood-affected states in the country. As many as 16 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been currently deployed in different districts across the state, including Thane, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, and Sindhudurg, said the administration.

Flood situation in Maharashtra

According to the state government's report, Raigad so far has witnessed the highest death toll with 95, followed by 45 deaths in Satara and 35 in Ratnagiri. The state management unit said that 308 relief camps have been established in Sangli and Kolhapur for rescue operations in the flood-affected area. The Indian Air Force and Indian Army have been deployed to Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.

Earlier, on July 23, the Indian Air Force carried out flood relief operations in the Ratnagiri district and also positioned two Mi-17V5s and two Mi-17s for flood relief operations.

Maharashtra government response

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has visited various flood-affected locations to review the situation. Earlier on Monday, he held a meeting to monitor the flood situation in the state. He also directed administrations to restore the electricity and water supply immediately and carry out the repair work in the affected areas. While speaking to a media person, CM Thackeray said that the state may require central assistance for long-term mitigation measures.

Earlier, the state government had allocated a fund of Rs 2 crore each for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, and Rs 50 lakh was also released for all other affected districts for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said he would urge Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to build a flyover on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway stretch passing through Kolhapur with nonstop traffic during the floods.

Floods in other parts of Maharashtra

Due to torrential rainfall in the state, around 746 villages have been affected and nearly 300 roads have been damaged in various parts of the state and around 469 roads have been totally blocked due to flooding.

Apart from Raigad and Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Mahad, Bhilwadi, Chiplun, among others, are the worst flood-hit areas in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: PTI

(With Some Agency Inputs)