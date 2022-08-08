Maharashtra Rains: 22 Tourists Stuck Near Dugarwadi Waterfall In Nashik Rescued, 1 Missing

Twenty-two tourists who were stranded near a waterfall in Nashik following heavy rains were rescued on Monday, while one person was feared to be missing, news agency PTI reported citing police officials. However, efforts are being made to trace the missing person. The tourists got stuck after the water level rose in the area following heavy showers.

According to PTI, the tourists on Sunday evening went to see the famous Dugarwadi waterfall near the Dugara river in Trimbakeshwar taluka of Maharashtra district.

Quoting an official from Trimbakeshwar Police Station, PTI reported that Local residents had warned the group of tourists about the possibility of a rise in the water level because of the incessant rainfall. The tourists, however, allegedly did not pay attention to the warning and went into the valley to see the waterfall.

Four to five local people who had also gone to see the waterfall returned to inform the locals about the stranded tourists as the area lacked mobile network connectivity. The tourists could not contact anyone and therefore started shouting for help. After hearing the pleas of tourists, some people from nearby villages alerted the forest department and also went to the waterfall to help them, reported PTI citing an official.

Soon after receiving the information, the forest officials informed the district disaster management department and Trimbakeshwar police to help and rescue the stranded tourists.

A team of police, mountaineers, forest and disaster management department personnel then went to the spot and started the rescue operation on Sunday night. At around 1.30 am on Monday, 22 out of the 23 tourists stranded near the waterfall were rescued.

Meanwhile, one of the visitors, identified as Avinash Garad from Ambejogai in Beed district, was feared to have been swept away in the strong water current. Efforts are been made to trace him.

Heavy rainfall in Nashik

Nashik has been witnessing heavy rainfall the past few days which has led to waterlogging and traffic jams. Nashik city and some other parts of the district received heavy rains for the second consecutive day on Sunday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for Nashik district for the next two-three days.

Due to heavy downpour, two auto-rickshaws and a two-wheeler parked in Ramkund and nearby areas were reportedly swept away in the Godavari river.