Maharashtra Rains: Flood-like Situation In Gadchiroli; Red Alert Issued For 5 Districts

As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Maharashtra over the past few days, a flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district due to incessant rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "orange alert" for the Gadchiroli district on July 09, predicting "heavy to very heavy" showers accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning. Notably, heavy rains have been reported in Maharashtra's Nanded in the last 24 hours causing flood-like situations in several places in the district. As per the visuals, several roads have been submerged under water due to the incessant and heavy rains in the region. The water has entered the houses in Gadchiroli as people in the district are reeling from a flood-like situation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district due to heavy rainfall in the region (09.07) pic.twitter.com/xbldjKwqsQ — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Notably, for the last few days, several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Pune Sindhudurg, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, and many others have been experiencing heavy downpours. Due to the heavy rainfall, several incidents of landslides as well as waterlogging has been reported from several places in Maharashtra. It is pertinent to mention that 27 NDRF teams have been deployed across the state amid the heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by IMD.

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra

Several rivers in Maharashtra have reached the warning level as heavy rains batter the state. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level, ANI reported.

IMD has issued an "orange alert" for Mumbai, its suburbs and Thane - stating "heavy to very heavy rains" are very likely in a few places for the next 4 days starting from July 10. A "red alert" warning has also been issued for Palghar for July 11 and an "orange alert" for July 10. For Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune and Satara, the weather forecasting agency has issued a "red alert" for July 10-11 predicting "extremely heavy rains" at isolated places.

Amid the heavy rains in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He has directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.

Notably, earlier on Friday, the IMD issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next five days. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are going to witness heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall for the next five days, out of which three days will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Whereas Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka are predicted to witness fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorms/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall during the next five days, IMD stated.