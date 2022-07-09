Maharashtra: Several Bridges Submerged As Heavy Rains Continue In Nanded; NDRF Deployed

Amid heavy rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra, people in the Nanded district are reeling from a flood-like situation due to the heavy downpour in the region. Notably, heavy rains have been reported in Maharashtra's Nanded in the last 24 hours causing flood-like situations in several places in the district.

As per the latest information, many of the small as well are big bridges in the Nanded district have submerged under water due to the incessant and heavy rains in the region. Rivers are flowing above the bridges while inundating them and making it hard for the people in Nanded to cross them amid the heavy flow. The water has increased pertaining to the heavy rainfall across Nanded and other parts of Maharashtra. It is pertinent to mention that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been being kept on alert. Notably, in total, 27 NDRF teams have been deployed across the state amid the heavy rainfall and a red alert has been issued by IMD.

Notably, for the last few days, several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Pune Sindhudurg, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, and many others have been experiencing heavy downpours. Due to the heavy rainfall, several incidents of landslides as well as flood-like situations, have been reported from several places in Maharashtra.

IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for several districts in Maharashtra -- Pune, Raigad, Satara and Ratnagiri -- predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at certain locations and for the next 24 hours with a possibility of "extremely heavy" showers at isolated places.

The weather forecasting has issued an "orange alert" for Mumbai, its suburbs and its adjoining areas - Palghar and Thane - stating "heavy to very heavy rains" are very likely in few places. On Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Mumbai also said, "For the next 24 hours, Mumbai city and suburbs will receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible in some places. Occasional winds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected."

Notably, IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next 4 days starting from July 09. It has issued a "red alert" for Ratnagiri and Satara for July 11 as well. For Pune, the weather forecasting agency has issued a "red alert" for July 11 & 12.