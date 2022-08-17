Maharashtra: Train En Route To Nagpur Derails In Gondia; More Than 50 Passengers Injured

In a tragic incident, a train enroute to Maharashtra's Nagpur from Chhattisgarh's Raipur met with an accident on Wednesday injuring more than 50 passengers.

As per the preliminary information, the collision happened between a goods train and passenger train named— Bhagat ki Kothi which was enroute from Raipur to Nagpur, following which three bogies of the train derailed in Maharashtra’s Gondia at around 2:30 AM on Wednesday. The cause of this train accident wherein more than 50 people were injured, has been reported to be a non-receipt of the signal.

Maharashtra | More than 50 persons were injured after 3 bogies of a train derailed in Gondia around 2.30 am at night. A collision b/w a goods train & passenger train led to this accident. No deaths reported. Train was on its way from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan's Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/Fxzmdbvhw8 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

More than 50 injured in train derailment accident

Notably, the high-speed passenger which was coming from Raipur and was heading towards Nagpur collided with the goods train from the rear side in Maharashtra's Gondia on Wednesday causing the derailment of the three bogies of the Bhagat ki Kothi passenger train. In this incident, more than 50 people were injured and were immediately shifted to the hospital for further treatment, where they are reported to be stable. Luckily no casualties have been reported in this train accident which happened due to the non-receipt of signal putting the railways' traffic unit of the concerned region in question.

It is pertinent to mention that rescue and track clearing operations were carried out by the authorities in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 17.