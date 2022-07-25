On Monday, a trainer aircraft crash-landed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka of Pune district in Maharashtra reportedly due to a technical fault in the plane. Visuals showed people gathered around the crashed aircraft. 22-year-old pilot Bhavika Rathod who was practicing in the trainer aircraft is stable but suffered minor injuries. In an official statement, Carver Aviation stated, "The aircraft belonged to Carver Aviation in Baramati. DGCA has initiated the investigation. Pilots are safe and no casualties reported. More details can be shared only after the DGCA investigation."

Commenting on the crash, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated, "The trainee aircraft crash in Indapur, Pune District is unfortunate. No fatalities have been reported. Praying for the recovery of injured pilot, Ms Bhavika Rathod."

#BREAKING | Small trainer aircraft crashes in Maharashtra's Pune district due to technical fault, female pilot injuredhttps://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/CEdXnWzGhu — Republic (@republic) July 25, 2022

'Pilot handled the emergency very well'

Speaking to Republic TV on this incident, Group Captain (retd.) Augustine Vinod said, "My daughter is also training on a similar aircraft in Jamshedpur. It is an aircraft called Cessna 152. Cessna 152 is the basic training aircraft not only for Indian pilots but pilots world over. Hundreds and thousands of these aircraft are flying and training young pilots who are starting to fly. It is a single-engine aircraft. So, it is powered by an engine called Lycoming. Again, it is one of the very reliable engine manufacturers. It is maintained well. This aircraft does not stop in the air. And if it does, it starts also very beautifully because I have flown it myself."

Praising the female pilot, he opined, "While training, you are given the practice of how to land a plane if you can't make it to the runway if the engine stops. And I think this is what the girl has done. She has done it beautifully. Because not at all places you can crash land and walk away. She has walked away with minor injuries. Kudos to her, the way she has handled the emergency. I see my daughter in her."

"The issue that comes to the fore is the aspect of a single engine. You can keep your aircraft aside thinking that some mechanic will come and repair it. It is not possible. So, you have to find a place to put it down. Very recently, there was a crash in Hyderabad. The girl could not land the plane because she was trying in a terrain in which a suitable landing ground was not available," Group Captain (retd.) Augustine Vinod reacted to the aspect of technical fault in the plane.