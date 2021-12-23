Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Camlin Chemical Factory In Palghar's Tarapur

A massive fire broke out in a factory owned by Camlin in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday, December 23. The fire brigade was rushed to the spot soon after the incident transpired. A thick and black cloud of smoke was seen emerging from the plant and Republic Media Network was on the ground to assess the extent of damage firsthand.

Although the exact details of the incident are yet to be made public by the official authorities, Republic has learned that the fire broke out in the chemical-laden area of the factory. Since the scale of the fire was apparently massive, the fire brigade and the police officials were trying to evacuate the people inside the plant premises at the time of the incident.

In the clip shared above, two fire extinguishing vehicles of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation were spotted parked outside the factory as a cloud of black smoke covered the surrounding view in the area. In addition to the officials of the factory, the Palghar officers were also present at the location where the disaster took place. This is the second incident of a fire breaking out in Palghar as last week, a perfume factory was engulfed in flames.

Fire in perfume factory consumes shanties and godowns

Earlier on December 16, a widescale fire was reported in Palghar's Vasai area at around 10.30 am. Although no casualties were reported, around 15 to 20 shanties and 10 to 15 godowns where different materials were stored were gutted in the blaze, informed regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam. Reportedly, the shanties and the godowns, located at Kaman in Vasai township, were set up illegally in the area. The fire that erupted in the morning, spread quickly to nearby shanties and warehouses. Two fire extinguishing vehicles of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 1.30 pm.

According to regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam, a huge sound of an explosion was heard before the fire broke out, however, the cause of the incident is yet to be determined.