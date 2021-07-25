Maharastra Floods: Indian Army Bolsters Flood/relief Assistance Under Operation Varsha 21

Following torrential downpours that have inundated many parts of Maharashtra, on July 24, upon request of civil administration, the Southwestern Command of the Indian Army mobilised food relief and rescue teams to assist agencies in Maharashtra floods in the worst-affected areas under Operation Varsha 21. Incessant rainfall began pelting the state in areas of Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Sangli coupled with overflowing rivers in the region.

As per an official statement by the Indian Army, as of July 24, a total of 15 flood relief teams from Aundh Military Station and Bombay Engineering Group, Pune have been deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Chiplun, Sangli, Palus, and Burli. The columns are involved in rescue of villagers stranded in submerged areas and restoring normalcy in flooded areas at the earliest.

"Over 100 people have already been rescued from the affected areas and relocated to safe locations," Indian Army's press release stated.

Indian Army providing meals in flooded areas in Maharashtra

According to sources, the Indian Army is also providing cooked meals and drinking water to the villagers in the inundated areas. Also, medical camps have been established wherein medical teams and practitioners have been deployed to provide necessary first aid and medicines to evacuated locals.

A Flood Relief Operation War Room has been established at Headquarters Southern Command, Pune to keep a tab on the situation. Additionally, 10 flood relief teams have been put on alert for additional contingencies.

NDRF continues rescue efforts

Multi-agency rescue and relief operations in Chiplun and Khed in the state's Ratnagiri district are underway. Teams of NDRF, SDRF and armed forces have so far rescued over 1,000 people from over 300 families in Ratnagiri, Palghar and Kolhapur districts. More than 129 people have been displaced so far in Maharashtra, out of which around 36 deaths were reported from Raigad alone.

Rescue and relief teams of NDRF, SDRF, Armed Forces, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy have successfully rescued more than 300 people.

"The topography of Chiplun town is like a bowl. No matter where it rains around it, the water reaches the city streets. The local residents have experienced roads getting underwater for a few hours. But this time it was different. At many places, the water level was way above 10-14 feet, due to which entire houses or ground floors got submerged in water," stated a senior official from the Ratnagiri district collectorate.

Raigad landslide: Relief operation underway

According to the statement issued by the local police, relief operations are also being carried out by the Indian Navy by helicopter. INS Abhimanyu is also involved in relief operations. "The local administration is appealing to stranded people to come on their rooftops so that they may be visible and can be rescued through boats. The search operation is also being conducted by helicopters," an official statement said.

Heavy rains have led to four landslides in Raigad and have blocked the roads. The district collector said that due to the waterlogging of the roads, the rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force was delayed. The Guardian Minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare, revealed that the Maharashtra Government has requested the Central government and Army for assistance to rescue people who are still trapped in the Mahad area. The official said that the "NDRF team is having trouble reaching the affected villages as roads are submerged underwater."