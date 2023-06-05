Main Railway Line At Odisha Mishap Site Restored; Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Train Movement

The up and down railway tracks at the Balasore accident site have been repaired, the Union Minister for Railways announced on Sunday, June 4. The track connecting the Up-line has been repaired, and overhead electrification work has also begun, according to a tweet from Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. With this, at least one set of the track is restored for use by the diesel locomotives and it will take another couple of days to restore the overhead electric line.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to inform about the status of the restoration work, saying “Track linking of Up-line has been done at 16:45 hrs. Overhead electrification work started.”

Track linking of Up-line has been done at 16:45 hrs.

Overhead electrification work started. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2023

A video has surfaced in which Railway Minister along with other officials can be seen overlooking the train being run on the restored track. After the train passed, the Union Minister can be seen taking a sigh of relief after hectic rescue and restoration operations running since last 51 hours.

Earlier, he had tweeted that the down line connecting Howrah had been repaired.

Down main line made fit at 12:05 hrs today. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2023

According to officials, this suggests that at least one set of railway tracks is now suitable for use by trains, but it will take additional time to repair all tracks, including loop lines, at the scene of the Balasore disaster.

Multiple teams deployed

Notably, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was immediately involved in rescue efforts as the sad tragedy developed, along with five ODRAF units, 24 Fire Services and Emergency units, and five other emergency response organisations. Mi-17 helicopters were additionally deployed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to evacuate the injured and the perished.

Deadliest disaster in 20 years

The catastrophe in Odisha, which included three trains and almost 2,200 people, was the deadliest of its sort in a long time.

At least 275 people are believed to have died and more than 1000 more were injured in the triple-train accident on India's eastern coast on Friday, June 2. As per the latest update from the health department, 260 people are undergoing treatment and 900 people have been discharged after treatment.

Despite substantial government investment in the infrastructure—which millions of people use every day across the country—this was the country's greatest rail disaster in at least 20 years.

The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express train derailed on Friday at about 7 pm in the Balasore District of Odisha after ramming into a stationary goods train laden with iron ore.