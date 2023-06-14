Major Accident Averted After Fire Breaks Out In Delhi-Jaynagar Garib Rath Express In Bihar

Why you’re reading this: Another major train tragedy averted in Bihar’s Samastipur district, where a coach of Anand Vihar-Jaynagar Garib Rath Express caught fire on Wednesday. The incident took place between the Dalsingh Sarai railway station and Nazirganj railway station. Reportedly, the coach attendant onboard spotted the smoke and immediately pulled the chain. In a quick response, the driver slowed down the speed of the train following which all the passengers were evacuated and moved to a safe place.

3 things you need to know:

Fire on Anand Vihar-Jaynagar Garib Rath Express created panic after June 2 triple-train accident in Odisha's Balasore.

The incident took place between the Dalsingh Sarai railway station and Nazirganj railway station

Nobody was hurt in the incident; the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Locals joined the fire-fighting operation

The Railway staff present in the train used fire-extinguisher to douse the fire. The locals of the adjacent areas, fire tenders and Railway officials from nearby railway stations too rushed to bthe spot and ensured that the fire was completely doused. The fire was spotted in the G3 coach of the train, however, no one was injured in the incident. Further probe on the cause of the fire is being ordered.

Railways officials has informed that the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Sonpur Railway Division in the Janakpur village of Samastipur and the train was on its way to Jayanagar from Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station. Fire broke out in the rear part of the G3 coach of the train towards the toilet. Prima-facie it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the AC panel of the coach, the officials said. To avoid the spread of fire, coaches behind G3 were separated from the train and all the passengers from those coaches were shifted. Later, the train was allowed to head to its destination. The process to move the damaged coaches to Samastipur has been initiated, so that the track can be cleared for normal operations.