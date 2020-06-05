Major Accident: Car And Container Collide On Lucknow-Varanasi Highway; Five Killed

In a major accident on Friday morning, June 5, five people have been killed after a container and a car collided at Lucknow-Varanasi Highway. Around eight to nine people were travelling from Rajasthan to Bihar's Bhojur in a Scorpio car. At around 4 am to 5 am in the morning, the car collided with a container causing a major accident near Nawabganj police station in Wajidpur at the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway.

Five people were confirmed to have died, even as the police was conducting a rescue operation. Those who have been rescued have been rushed to the hospital. More details are awaited.

