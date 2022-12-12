Major Fire At Plastic Factory In Kolkata

A major fire broke out on Monday morning at a plastic factory in the city’s Tangra area, where inflammable materials were stored, an official said.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first spotted around 11.30 am, he said.

No injury has been reported so far, the official stated.

"Fire brigade officials are trying to bring the blaze under control. Establishments adjacent to the plastic factory have been vacated as a precautionary measure since the entire area is congested. There are inflammable materials in the factory," he said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.

