Telangana: Major Fire Breaks Out At Srisailam Power Station, 9 Employees Trapped

A major fire mishap took place in TS Genco's hydel power station at Srisailam left bank canal in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. Rescue efforts are on to rescue nine persons trapped on the lower floor of the powerhouse. The incident is said to have taken place at the Left Bank Power House in Srisailam late on Thursday. Initial reports indicate that a short circuit led to the fire and thick smoke engulfed the spot.

Of the total persons present at the spot, 8 escaped safely through a tunnel. Ten others were rescued and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srisailam Those trapped on the floor include six TS Genco employees and three private company employees. Fire engines from Atmakur Fire Station, Kurnool have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation. Officials said the thick smoke was hampering the rescue efforts.

Telangana Ministers reach the spot

Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy and TS Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao reached the spot and are supervising the rescue efforts. Reddy said that the fire broke out in the first unit of the power station, damaging four panels.

Firefighters are being called in from the Singareni collieries to support the rescue operations. The state government has sought NDRF's help in dousing the fire. Power generation operations at the power station have also been suspended following the incident.

