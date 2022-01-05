Major Fire Breaks Out In AIIMS Jodhpur's AC Plant; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at the AC plant of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Wednesday, creating an atmosphere of chaos in the hospital premises. Meanwhile, a block accommodating patients adjoining the AC plant is also reported to have been affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, in an immediate response after receiving information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts are currently underway to bring the fire under control. Notably, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and investigations are currently underway to understand the cause. While fire tenders have been called in to douse the fire, no casualties have been reported so far.

While more details are awaited, this is a second major fire that broke out near a hospital this week. Earlier, another major fire took place near PRS Hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on January 3, Monday. The fire started at a scrap godown near PRS Hospital on Bund Road near Killipalam and completely destroyed the building.

Fire at Rajasthan godown

In a similar mishap, a fire broke out at a godown of a consumer electronic goods manufacturing company in Rajasthan's Alwar district on December 21, 2021. While dozens of fire tenders were rushed to the spot, no casualties were reported.

