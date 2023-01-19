Major Fire Breaks Out In Building In Telangana's Secunderabad; Four People Rescued

A major fire broke out in a building in Secunderabad city of Telangana on Thursday. Four people have been rescued from the building which got engulfed in huge flames.

In the visuals emerging from the site, huge flames coupled with thick clouds of black smoke were seen billowing out of the building in the Ramgopalpet Police Station limits. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as the fire broke out and efforts are underway by the fire department to douse the flames.

Telangana | A massive fire breaks out in a building in Ramgopalpet Police Station limits. Efforts are underway by the fire department and other officials to extinguish the fire. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/sfywBXMF9S — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Speaking to ANI, Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police revealed that they were informed about the fire around three hours ago. He also said that the building is a commercial complex and has a lot of fabric material and this might have been the reason for the fire.

"We got the information about three hours ago that there is a fire in the Gopalpet Police Station area. This is basically a commercial complex and as per the information we got, inside this commercial complex, there is a lot of fabric material, especially knitwear. And fabric and knitwear are very prone to fire," the officer said. "Police personnel, State Fire Department, officials from GHMC, disaster response force also here. We have already evacuated all the surrounding buildings," he further said. Meanwhile, the extent of damage and the overall loss of property is yet to be determined.