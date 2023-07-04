Major Fire Engulfs Multi-storey House In Baramullah, Indian Army Leads Rescue Operation

The Indian Army carried out a rescue operation in the Mohura area of Boniyar Tehsil in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday after a massive fire broke out in the evening around 4 pm, completely engulfing a multi-storey house within a short span of time.

Mohd Latief, a retired Indian Army personnel, was inside his residence in the Mohura area of Boniyar when flames started emerging from the first floor of the house. The Indian Army arrived at the scene and assisted those inside the premises in evacuating the burning house, preventing the flames from spreading to nearby houses.

Upon receiving the initial call, locals, along with the Indian Army as the first responders, and officials from the Jammu Kashmir Police, rushed to the spot to ensure there were no casualties. Bilal Ashiq Mir, Chairperson of the Block Development Council Boniyar, informed Republic World that "The fire originated from the first floor of the house and quickly engulfed the entire multi-storey building. Indian Army teams and Jammu Kashmir Police officials, including SDPO Uri and SHO Uri, reached the scene. The fire was intense, and it took them more than 2 hours to extinguish it," he added.

Mir further stated that the firefighting gas used by the Indian Army played a crucial role in extinguishing the fire. Without it, the fire would have spread to the surrounding area, causing significant damage. The initial cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit on the first floor of the house, reducing the entire structure to ashes.

"We sought assistance from the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police, and they arrived at the scene in no time. The soldiers risked their lives to extinguish the massive blaze in the house of Mohd Latief, who retired from the 161 TA of the Indian Army and was inside with his family when the incident occurred," he added.

Another eyewitness, Imran, mentioned that he was at the nearby residence of Ghulam Rasool when the fire broke out. They immediately contacted the fire department and the police, but it took some time for them to arrive. The Indian Army was the first to respond to the calls and carried out the rescue operation with the assistance of locals.