Last Updated:

Major Landslide Blocks Tawaghat-Lipulekh Highway In Uttarakhand, 40 Passengers Stranded

Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway has been blocked for vehicular traffic after a large part of hill fell near Najang Tamba village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Twitter@ANI


After a large part of a hill fell near Najang Tamba village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Friday late evening, Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway in the state has been blocked for vehicular traffic.

According to sources, no loss of life has been reported. However, 40 passengers are stuck on the Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route which goes via Najang Tamba village.  

After receiving information regarding the landslide in the area, SDRF authorities with police officials rushed to the spot to make sure people are evacuated. Officials said that the rocks appear to have become loose with incessant rainfall in the region.

READ | Weather forecast for Sept 24: Very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand has been receiving heavy rain over the last few days, triggering landslides in the hills. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday declared an orange alert for heavy to moderate rainfall in Uttarakhand till Sunday.

Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 Closed For Vehicular Traffic At Ramban After Mudslides

Meanwhile, the 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar National highway was blocked due to fresh landslides and shooting stones on Saturday morning, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

The Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) has been blocked at Mehad in Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar national highway without confirmation from Traffic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban. 

READ | Ankita murder case: Uttarakhand CM Dhami's bulldozer rolls over neta's son's resort
READ | Uttarakhand: Sanyasi akharas refuse to accept Avimukteshwaranand’s appointment as new Shankaracharya
READ | Ankita Bhandari's body found in Uttarakhand's Chilla canal; BJP leader's son arrested
READ | Ankita Bhandari's kin confirms identity of body recovered from Uttarakhand's Chilla canal
First Published:
COMMENT