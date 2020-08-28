Major Mishap Averted At Lucknow Airport After Ferry Bus Catches Fire On Runway

A major disaster was averted at the Lucknow airport on Thursday after a parked ferry bus caught fire on the runway. According to the airport administration, the Indo Thai Airlines bus was parked on the taxiway when it caught fire at around 9 pm on Thursday night at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport.

There were also several planes parked near the bus when it caught fire, which could have caused a major mishap. However, the fire brigade and fire crew at the Airport immediately reached the spot and doused the fire.

Since the bus was empty no one was hurt and there were no casualties reported from the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained by the Airport authorities.

