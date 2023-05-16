Mamata Banerjee Orders CBI Probe Into Bengal Blast: Want Truth To Come Out

Mamata Banerjee said the West Bengal government has initiated a CID probe into the blast at Egra in West Bengal's East Medinipur district. She said the owner of the cracker factory was arrested earlier, but was granted bail by court. “We have already started an investigation. A CID team led by ADG Gyanbant Singh has headed to Egra. They will start an investigation. The firecracker factory owner was arrested earlier but got bail from the court. We will take action against the IC of the Egra police station. He should have had proper information.”

“Those demanding NIA investigation, I have no problem with it. We want the truth to come out. We don’t have any objection. NIA can investigate but they should book the real culprits," she added.

The chief minister said the owner of the illegal factory after getting bail from the court, opened this factory near the Odisha border and sold firecrackers in Odisha and Bangladesh.

Illegal firecracker factory rocks Bengal's East Medinipur

A massive explosion took place at an illegal firecracker unit in West Bengal's East Medinipur district. According to the reports, seven people have died in the blast, while several people are reported to be injured in the blast. According to villagers, the impact of the explosion "was so massive" that the factory collapsed. The incident occurred in a residential building in Purba Medinipur.

Bengal factory blast took away the lives of seven people. Republic Bangla Team from the explosion site; BJP demands NIA probe into Bengal factory explosion.

Following the incident, Banerjee said, “We are saddened by the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The case will be investigated by CID. We will give Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and will provide free treatment and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.”