Man Crushed To Death By Train In Jammu

A man was killed after he allegedly came under a train in Jammu on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred near the loco shed of Jammu railway station, they said.

The man, aged around 55, died on the spot, the officials said, adding his identity is being ascertained.

General Rail Police (GRP) officials rushed to the site following the incident and handed over the body to police, they said.

After completion of all legal formalities, the body was shifted to government medical college (GMC) hospital Jammu for postmortem, the officials said.

