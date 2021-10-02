Man, Daughter Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In HP's Kinnaur

A man and his daughter were killed after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Saturday, police said.

Shyam Singh and his daughter Kamini, residents of Shango village in Bhabha valley, died on the spot after their car fell into the gorge near Bei nullah, they added.

The police have sent the bodies to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

