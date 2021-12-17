Man Dead, Family Members Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Gurugram Room

A 60-year-old tea stall vendor was charred to death while his wife and three sons sustained serious burn injuries after a fire broke out in their rented room here, police said on Friday.

Fire officials said they are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire on Thursday night but suspect it could be a case of short circuit.

Suresh Babu, the deceased, and his family, were natives of Bihar and were living in a rented room in Kanhai village.

Police said all five were sleeping when the fire broke out.

The neighbours rushed to their room and doused the fire, besides shifting Babu's wife and sons to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Babu died on the spot, police said.

His wife Reena Sahu (54), and sons Anuj (20), Saroj (17) and Manoj (12) received 30 to 60 percent burns injuries, Assistant Sub Inspector Karmveer, the investigating officer, said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)