Man dies after car hits his motorcycle in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) A man died after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Agrasen Bhavan square in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night and the deceased has been identified as Sameet Narayan Thakre (30), a hotel manager, an official said.

A case has been registered under IPC and Motor Vehicle Act provisions, the Ambazari police station official added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

