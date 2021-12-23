Man Dies After His Motorbike Skids On Hitting Pothole In Mumbai

A 32-year-old private company employee died on the spot, while his wife and two-year-old daughter were injured when the motorbike they were travelling on skidded after hitting a pothole in suburban Kurla, a police official said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night, when the deceased, Shadab Yunus Khan, a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, was heading towards Pydhoni in Mumbai along with his wife and daughter, he said.

As they reached Kurla, Khan did not notice a pothole on the road and his motorbike slipped after hitting it, the official said.

All three fell off the two-wheeler and Khan, who was working at a private firm, suffered serious injuries and died, he said.

