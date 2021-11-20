Man Dies In Truck-motorcycle Accident In Thane

A 42-year-old man was killed after a container truck dashed into his motorcycle on GB Road in Thane city on Saturday, police said.

A Kapurbawdi police station official identified the deceased as Anil Kumar and said the accident took place at around 3pm.

"Kumar's motorcycle was hit by a truck proceeding from Panvel to Gujarat. He was severely injured and was declared dead on arrival by doctors of a hospital in Kalwa. A case is being registered," he said.

