Man jumps in front of train in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) A man in his late 20s allegedly killed himself by jumping in front of the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express here on Wednesday morning, the railway police said.

The man's mutilated body was found on the railway tracks, they said, adding that his identity is yet to be ascertained.

The railway police was informed around 7:30 am about a body lying on the tracks between the Gurugram and the Garhi-Harsaru railway stations, officials said.

A team reached the spot and collected the body parts, they said, adding that the Gurugram Railway Police has filed a case and sent the body to a mortuary for an autopsy.

Pawan Kumar, in-charge of the Gurugram Railway Police chowki, said the man jumped in front of the Shatabdi Express going from Delhi to Ajmer and the train driver confirmed it. PTI COR IJT

