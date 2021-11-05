Man killed in lightning strike amid rains in North Goa

Panaji, Nov 5 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike amid rainfall in Pernem taluka of North Goa, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, when the victim Kalu Mali, a casual labourer from Rajasthan, was taking shelter on the side of the road, inspector Jivba Dalvi, in-charge of Pernem police station, said.

The victim and two of his co-workers had taken shelter under a temporary shade made of plastic tarpaulin amid heavy rainfall, he said.

Mali fell unconscious and was rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Cansarvanem, where he was declared brought dead, the official added. PTI RPS ARU ARU

