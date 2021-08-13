Man Mowed Down By Speeding Car In Karnataka's Hassan District, Passes Away On The Spot

In a shocking turn of events in Karnataka's Hassan district, a biker was mowed down by a speeding car (which was also seemingly out of control) on August 10, leaving him dead on the spot. In the video of the horrendous accident which has surfaced, a white colour overspeeding car rammed into the biker at the Aluru Taluk of Haasan district, sending him flying. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Manujanth.

The crux of the tragic incident

The biker was flung out of his seat and his body crashed onto a minivan parked beside the road. The deceased biker was completely helpless as the speeding car rammed into him. Onlookers rushed to help the biker while an ambulance was called to the spot immediately.

