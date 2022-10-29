Man Thrashed After Being Hit By Speeding Motorbike In Another Ghaziabad Road Rage Incident

In another incident of road rage, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad was beaten up after being hit by a speeding motorbike. The scuffle reportedly broke out in Ghaziabad’s Loni area on October 25, the same day a 35-year-old man named Arun Singh was brutally beaten to death with a brick over a parking dispute. The accused is absconding since the incident took place.

The incident was caught on camera. The video showed that a man, who was walking alongside the road, was hit by a speeding motorcycle. However, despite helping the man, the accused got off his bike and started beating the victim. Witnessing the incident, when a passerby tried to help the victim, the accused assaulted him too.

According to various news reports, the family of the victim has filed an FIR. The police is investigating the matter.

#BREAKING | Shocking Ghaziabad road rage incident: Biker runs over pedestrian, thrashes him. Tune in here -https://t.co/qGInKlefOi pic.twitter.com/GRiv9LHJaW — Republic (@republic) October 29, 2022

Ghaziabad man killed over parking dispute

In a horrific incident, reported on October 25, a 35-year-old man was brutally beaten to death with a brick by an unidentified man in Ghaziabad over a parking spot dispute. The deceased victim was identified as Arun Singh, the son of a retired Sub Inspector of the Delhi Police.

As per the sources, an argument broke out between Arun and the accused over a parking spot outside an eatery Hobs Kitchen in Tilla Mode that later turned into a violent altercation. Eyewitnesses reported that the 35-year-old victim had parked his car outside the eatery in such a way that the doors of the vehicle next to it could not be opened. This triggered an argument and the accused hit Arun in full public view. The incident was also caught on camera.

The 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Following the incident, the police registered a murder case and teams were formed to nab the accused. However, the family of the victim alleged inaction and staged a protest at the local police station. The murder has now triggered serious concerns over the citizens' safety and the deteriorating law and order situation.