Man trampled to death by elephant in Odisha

Rourkela, Jan 9 (PTI) An elephant attacked a 45-year-old man and trampled him to death at a village in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The pachyderm got separated from its herd and had strayed into the village.

The jumbo attacked the victim, Patras Dang, a resident of a village in Raibaga block when he was returning home from the market on Saturday evening, the official said.

The tusker caught hold of the man with its trunk and trampled him to death.

Biramitrapur Range Officer Nutan Hembram said efforts were being made to drive it away to Jharkhand.

The victim’s family will be given compensation after the completion of necessary formalities, Hembram said. PTI COR HMB MM MM

