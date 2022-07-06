Mangaluru: Engineering College's Compound Wall Collapses amid Heavy Rains; No Casualties

As heavy rain continues to lash out Karnataka, a compound wall of an engineering college in Mangaluru's outskirts collapsed on Tuesday, July 5, due to a heavy and continuous downpour in the region.

The incident took place on July 5 in Moodabidri, which is 34 km northeast of Mangaluru in Dakshin Kannada district of Karnataka. According to reports, a compound wall of Mangalore Institute of Technology and Engineering (MITE) college collapsed due to the heavy and continuous rainfall in the Dakshin Kannada region of Karnataka. Three cars have been reported to have suffered damage due to the wall collapse. However, luckily, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Compound wall of an engineering college collapsed yesterday, 5th July due to continuous rainfall at Moodbidri, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. Three cars damaged.



District administration declared holiday for educational institutes

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada KV Rajendra has already declared holidays for all Anganwadi centres, schools and degree colleges in the district for July 6 amid heavy rainfall in the district. It is pertinent to mention that a similar holiday was announced on July 5 by the Dakshina Kannada DC in view of heavy downpour.

Notably, the administration in Udipi has also ordered all the educational institutions in its districts to remain closed as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for both districts.

It is pertinent to mention that the constant rains in Karnataka's two coastal districts-- Dakshina Kannada and Udipi have caused a flood-like situation and many areas reported landslides.

Coastal Karnataka to get very heavy rainfall

Skymet president AVM GP Sharma on Tuesday spoke to Republic TV about the continuous downpour in Karnataka and several parts of the country. Speaking to Republic, Skymet's president said, "The next 7-8 days will be crucial, we have to prepare for it. Coastal Karnataka will get heavier rains and entire coastal parts very heavy rainfall. Flooding is also possible, given that this will be the rainiest month of monsoon for coastal parts. We need to take adequate precautions."

Notably, as the Monsoon advances in the country, several parts have been reporting flood-like situations amid heavy rainfall.