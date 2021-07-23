Mangaluru-Mumbai Train Derails Between Dudhsagar & Sonaulim In Goa Following Landslide

In an unfortunate development, a Mumbai-bound special train-Mangaluru-Mumbai Express derailed between Dushsagar-Sonaulim stations. The incident took place following a landslide, which resulted from incessant rains in the region. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Mangaluru-Mumbai train derails in Goa

It is pertinent to mention here that following rainfall in the coastal region and the overflowing of rivers in Goa, the Konkan Railway has diverted many trains, including the ill-fated Mangaluru-Mumbai train was diverted via Madgoan-Londa-Miraj. It was heading to Mumbai via Karwar, Madgaon, Londa, and Miraj when the incident took place.

As per reports, soon after the incident, the Accident Relief Train (ART) from Castle Rock and Vasco Da Gama rushed to the spot to carry out restoration measures. The team of senior officials from the Hubballi division including Divisional Railway Manager Aravind Malkhede rushed to the spot to take measures and carry out the restoration, as part of which passengers of the derailed coaches were shifted to other coaches.