As the Northeast India reels under incessant rains along with floods and landslides reported across various regions, Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh spoke to Republic TV over the landslide incident in the Noney district which cost 81 lives.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over the Manipur landslide havoc that occurred at the Tupul Yard Railway construction camp on Wednesday, CM N Biren Singh called the incident "very shocking" and said, "This is first of its kind (incident) in Manipur. 81 precious lives lost in this horrible incident.” He said that such an incident had never happened before in the state.

#RepublicExclusive | Manipur CM N Biren Singh speaks to Republic as fatal landslide hits the State, 81 killedhttps://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/zgTWDhgTgP — Republic (@republic) July 2, 2022

Further he said, "43 territorial army personnel also died in this, about 13 survived. However, 38 precious lives are still missing... because of the mud and soil, it is difficult to identify the bodies' location as they are buried inside. We are trying to normalise road connectivity by this evening and then we will be able to recover the bodies."

When asked about the delay in the rescue operation, he called the location of the landslide a "dangerous terrain" and said that due to the moisture in the soil, heavy machinery could not be brought to the spot for the rescue operation. "It’s raining and continue landslides are taking place in various parts of the road which is closed to the site, which has also made it difficult," Biren Singh said.

#RepublicExclusive | We are trying to normalise road connectivity by this evening. The location of landslide is very dangerous - full of terrain, big molehills - these are making rescue operations difficult: Manipur CM @NBirenSingh speaks to Republic https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/fPCso7lVYs — Republic (@republic) July 2, 2022

Immense support from Centre: CM Biren Singh

CM Biren Singh informed that the Centre has been actively supporting the rescue mission by sending NDRF and Army personnel to help in the rescue. "Just on the same day, Union Home minister Amit Shah called me and enquired about the situation. He also assured me of sending NRDF and all the other requirements."

#RepublicExclusive | PM Modi, HM Amit Shah called me, they are continuously monitoring the situation. Centre deployed NDRF, Indian Army; State disaster management special teams are too in action: Manipur CM @NBirenSingh on fatal landslide



Watch here - https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/mSE01Hgq1N — Republic (@republic) July 2, 2022

"Honourable Prime Minister Modi also called me. He was accessing (the situation) from Delhi. He said that NRDF and the army were also deployed for the rescue operations. Glad to inform you that through-wall-radar and similar machinery arrived yesterday and with the help of these machines, we will be able to locate and recover the bodies. I am really very thankful to PM Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji and Rajnath Singh Ji," CM Biren told Republic.

CM Biren said that because of the heavy rainfall in the northeastern part of the country, there have been many landslides in this part this year. He also raised his concern about global warming and deforestation.

#RepublicExclusive | Total 81 dead in Manipur landslide. Situaton in Assam and Meghalaya is worse. We are worried about climate change, deforestation must be prevented: Manipur CM @NBirenSingh speaks to Republic https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/I0ZYAqkknD — Republic (@republic) July 2, 2022

"I am worried about global warming. Deforestation is too much in the entire northeast. Since I became the Chief Minister, I started programmes against deforestation. We have to do a lot to prevent deforestation in the entire northeast, particularly in Manipur," he added.

Manipur Landslide claims 81 lives

As the entire Northeastern state witnessed incessant downpours over the past few days, a major landslide took place near a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night. Following this, several people including locals and army personnel were trapped under the debris. According to CM Biren, 81 deaths have been reported due to this tragic incident.

The massive landslide not only induced damage to the railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district but also led to the destruction of the Tupul railway station building of the Jiribam-Imphal new line project, track formation, temporary camps of construction workers, an NF Railway CPRO said, as per ANI.