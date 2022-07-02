Manipur Landslide: CM Biren Singh Visits Affected Regions, Avers Rescue Ops Underway

As the Northeast reels under incessant rains along with floods and landslides reported across various regions, Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh on Friday visited the Noney district where landslides claimed several lives and took stock of the rescue operations. Addressing the media regarding his visit, Biren Singh dubbed the catastrophe the "worst incident in the history of the state."

CM Biren Singh stated that 81 people lost their lives in the landslide that occurred at the Tupul Yard Railway construction camp on Wednesday night. Speaking about the Noney landslide tragedy, CM Singh said, "It is the worst incident in the history of the state...We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) rescued; around 55 are trapped or missing," ANI reported.

NDRF & Army's rescue ops underway at landslide-hit areas

Adding further, the Manipur CM said that the Centre has deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army to carry out rescue operations in the landslide-affected area. He also noted that owing to the heavy rains, there is moisture in the soil which is impacting the movement of vehicles, thereby further delaying the rescue operation.

"The Centre has also sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out rescue operation. Vehicle movement is affected due to moisture in the soil which is causing the delay... rescue operation will take 2-3 more days. It will also take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies," N Biren Singh said, according to ANI.

Manipur landslide

As the entire Northeastern state witnessed incessant downpours over the past few days, a major landslide took place near a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night. Following this, several people including locals and army personnel were trapped under the debris. According to CM Biren, 81 deaths have been reported due to this tragic incident, ANI reported.

The massive landslide not only induced damage to the railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district but also led to the destruction of the Tupul railway station building of the Jiribam-Imphal new line project, track formation, temporary camps of construction workers, an NF Railway CPRO said, as per ANI.

PM Modi assures assistance to landslide-hit Manipur

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government. PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Spoke to Manipur CM Shri@NBirenSingh Ji and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected.



