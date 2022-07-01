Manipur: Landslide Hits Railway Construction Site; 14 Killed, 72 Trapped Under Debris

In a tragic incident, at least 14 people were killed and 72 others went missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday.

According to district officials, 14 bodies have been retrieved so far including those of seven Territorial Army personnel. Officials on Thursday said that rescue operations are underway. Around 72 people are feared trapped under the debris, which includes 43 from the Territorial Army.

The incident took place at Tupul Yard Railway construction camp on Wednesday night. The massive debris has blocked the Ijei River, creating a reservoir that may inundate low-lying areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government.

Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected.



My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022

An advisory issued by Noney deputy commissioner said, “Due to the unfortunate landslide, where casualties are being reported and dozens buried alive, the flow of the Ijei River has also been obstructed by the debris, creating a dam-like storage condition, which if breached will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarters.” “As the condition is still developing and the future is unknown, the general public is hereby advised to take their own precautions, and especially ensure children do not come out near the river. Whoever can evacuate are also advised to evacuate,” the advisory added. The advisory further asked travellers to avoid National Highway-37 due to multiple road blockages.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the incident.

Union Minister Amit Shah said a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the landslide site while two more teams are on their way.

Spoke to CM Shri @NBirenSingh and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 30, 2022

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called an emergency meeting to assess the situation.

Taking to Twitter, N Biren Singh said,

Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers today.



Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation. pic.twitter.com/JZLLPsIZou — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2022

He has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured. Governor La Ganesan condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also expressed concerns for the people affected by landslides in Manipur.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to landslide in Noney, Manipur. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 30, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also mourned the loss of lives in the incident.