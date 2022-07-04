Manipur Landslide: Mortal Remains Of 5 Army Personnel Sent Home After Military Honours

The mortal remains of the five Army officials who lost their lives in the unfortunate landslide that took place in Manipur's Imphal last week were sent to their respective home stations on Monday through an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. Before the remains were lifted by the aircraft, they were given full military honours at the Imphal International Airport by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) this morning.

Notably, the five army personnel, which included a Lieutenant Colonel of the Territorial Army, were among the ones who went missing following the catastrophe and were later declared dead.

Meanwhile, as search operations are presently underway to rescue the missing people, teams of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) continue to make efforts in the landslide-hit area for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

In addition to that, through-wall radar systems and rescue dogs have been also deployed at the site to speed up the operation. So far, a total of 42 bodies have been recovered from the debris and search is on for 20 more people. Furthermore, a number of people are also injured in the landslide. Most of the victims in the area are labourers and personnel of the 107th Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army.

Manipur landslide

A massive landslide occurred on the intervening night of June 28 and 29 at the Noney area of Manipur following which another landslide struck the area on July 1. These were triggered by heavy rainfall in the entire Northeastern state over the past few days.

This further caused major damage to the under-construction Tupul station building, its track formation, while camps of the construction workers also got damaged. Furthermore, the landslide also destroyed the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army who were deployed near Tupul Railway Station for the protection of the under-construction railway line.

Image: ANI