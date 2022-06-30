Following the massive landslide that occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh to discuss the ongoing rescue operations at the site. Furthermore, he also spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the wake of the landslide.

Adding that rescue operations are presently underway at the site, HM Shah in his latest tweet further added, "A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul."

Spoke to CM Shri @NBirenSingh and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 30, 2022

While rescue operations are still in progress, the landslide triggered by incessant rains has also caused damage to the Tupul railway station building of the Jiribam – Imphal new line project. It has also stuck the track formation, camps of construction workers, an NF Railway CPRO said, as per ANI.

Noney, Manipur | Massive landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to Tupul station building of ongoing Jiribam – Imphal new line project. Landslide also stuck the track formation, camps of construction workers. Rescue operations in progress: NF Railway CPRO pic.twitter.com/5fzxzQcCki — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

He further also informed that 19 people have been rescued so far and are being treated at the Noney Army Medical unit while CM Singh is in constant touch with the officials.

Manipur landslide claims seven lives

As the entire Northeastern state faced heavy rainfall over the past few days, a major landslide took place near a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night. Following this, several people including locals and army personnel were trapped under the debris. Seven people were confirmed to have been killed in the landslide, while 45 persons are missing.

The massive debris also blocked the path of the Ijei River, creating a reservoir that may inundate low-lying areas.

Issuing an advisory, the Noney deputy commissioner said,

"Due to the unfortunate landslide which occurred at Tupul yard railway construction camp, where casualties are being reported and dozens buried alive, the flow of the Ijei River has also been obstructed by the debris, creating a dam-like storage condition which if breached will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarters..." further asking people to take precautions and stop children from coming near the river.

Following this, Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired an emergency meeting to assess the situation.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let's keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation."