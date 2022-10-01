Massive Avalanche Hits Mountains Near Kedarnath Temple; No Casualties Reported

In a shocking incident, an avalanche was reported from the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand near the famous Kedarnath temple on Saturday morning, October 1. According to the police, no casualties have been reported in the avalanche incident.

On Monday morning, an avalanche was reported near the holy Kedarnath temple located in the Garhwal Himalayan range in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. From the visual, a colossal mass of ice is seen coming down from the Himalayan range in the form of an avalanche. Luckily, no casualties have been reported in this incident. In addition to this, no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple.

#BREAKING | An avalanche occurred this morning in the Uttarakhand Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple: Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President, Ajendra Ajay - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/XroeMbLacp — Republic (@republic) October 1, 2022

"An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple," Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President, Ajendra Ajay said, ANI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second such case of an avalanche near Kedarnath temple in less than two weeks. A massive avalanche hit the mountains surrounding the Kedarnath temple on September 22. The incident occurred in the catchment of Chorabari lake whose flooding caused the Kedarnath flash floods in 2013. Notably, no damage was reported due to the avalanche that occurred on September 22.