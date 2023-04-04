Massive Avalanche In Sikkim, More Than 20 People Feared Trapped In Major Tourism Hub

A massive avalanche hit East Sikkim's 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula around noon on Tuesday, April 4. Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured while more than 20 people are trapped at the tourist site, according to initial reports.

At present, the Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers are carrying out rescue operations. Swift rescue operations have been launched by Border Road Organisation (BRO).

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital. According to reports, 22 tourists were rescued after the avalanche struck the Nathula area. In addition, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road.

A senior police official while commenting on the incident, said, "Rescue and clearance operations are still on." Nathula is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.