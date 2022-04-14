Last Updated:

Massive Blast In Delhi's Jamia Nagar Area; 13 Reported Injured

In a tragic happening, a massive blast took place in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi's southeast district on Thursday.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh

Image: PTI


In a tragic incident, a massive blast took place in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area on Thursday. The blast took place at a basement eatery in the evening hours, after which the fire brigade was immediately informed. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The tenders have not confirmed the cause of the blast yet, though, local residents say it was a cylinder blast. 13 people have been injured in the incidents, as per officials. 

More information awaited

Tags: Delhi, Jamia Nagar, massive blast
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND