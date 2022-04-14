Massive Blast In Delhi's Jamia Nagar Area; 13 Reported Injured

In a tragic incident, a massive blast took place in Delhi's Jamia Nagar area on Thursday. The blast took place at a basement eatery in the evening hours, after which the fire brigade was immediately informed. Three fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The tenders have not confirmed the cause of the blast yet, though, local residents say it was a cylinder blast. 13 people have been injured in the incidents, as per officials.

More information awaited